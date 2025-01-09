Miami Heat's Pat Riley Responds To Criticism Of Front-Office Decisions
Miami Heat team president Pat Riley only given a statement to address the Jimmy Butler speculation and criticism of his decision-making.
In a previously recorded interview, before the latest Jimmy Butler controversy, he provided some answer to the state of the team during an appearance on the Dan LaBatard Show. Among the questions he answered was how he handles the criticism from fans. Some are upset the Heat are in danger of losing Jimmy Butler. Others are made they waited too long to get rid of Butler.
At this point, Riley says he's just focused on keeping the Heat in contention in the Eastern Conference. He has no interest in paying attention to the criticisms.
"I haven't read it because I'm not on any social media site. I don't care. I had my ass kicked by the Celtics enough when I was coaching. They're a great, great team. They put together a great organization. They put together a great team. They've broken all the records financially. They've committed themselves. New York has gotten better and they're going for it. Philly is going for it. We're going for it, too. This is an important year for the Heat."
Riley said he wants to remain in the game because he is unsure what he would do without basketball.
"I don't worry about the critics say because maybe I am (old)," Riley said. "Maybe I should go somewhere and put my feet up. I would then become very compulsive excessive about doing something else. You don't want me in that state of mind."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @ShandelRich