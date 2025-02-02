Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Appears To React To Huge NBA Trade
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was apparently just as shocked as everyone else.
It caught the entire NBA by surprise when the Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. Doncic is now paired with LeBron James in Los Angeles while Davis joins the defending Western Conference champions in Dallas.
Like most, Herro had a reaction. Here's what he posted on X.
The Lakers pulled off a deal before the Heat could move disgruntled forward Jimmy Butler. He has demanded a trade since late December but no progress has been made. The Heat have only a few days before the trade deadline to make something happen.
If not, it's going to be a long second half of the season. The Butler feud with management has led to him being suspended three times since the ordeal began. He is serving an indefinite suspension at the moment.
BAM AT THE BUZZER
The Heat (24-23) took down the San Antonio Spurs (21-25) without Victor Wembanyama 105-103.
Here’s a look at four major takeaways from the matchup:
1. Bam Adebayo had his best game of the season.
Adebayo topped off his third consecutive game of at least 20 points with a 30-point performance. He finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists on 61.9 percent shooting and 40 percent from three-point range. This was his second straight game, finishing with at least two three-pointers. The story of the night was his mid-range shots falling all night. He tied his career high with six midrange shots, and one of them was the buzzer-beating game-winner. Defensively, Adebayo was just as dominant, finishing with three blocks and two steals.
2. Herro had a rough shooting night.
Herro finished with 11 points, four rebounds, and eight assists on 26.7 percent shooting and missed all three-point attempts. Tonight was the end of Herro’s 79 consecutive games of hitting at least one three-pointer as he went 0-7. Beyond his rough shooting, which plagued most of the Heat, Herro’s gravity and playmaking were on full display tonight. He constantly drove to the basket and delivered great passes to open shooters all game.
3. Terry Rozier was on fire from the perimeter.
The level Rozier played at in this game is what the Heat expected of him when they traded for him last season. He finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and four assists on 50 percent shooting and 55.6 percent from three-point range. This was only his fourth time this year making at least four threes in a game. A significant factor in this shooting resurgence was Rozier's focus on catch-and-shoot triples instead of difficult stepback jump shots from the perimeter.
4. Nikola Jovic remains an elite factor as the Heat’s sixth man.
Jovic finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, and four assists on 50 percent shooting and 42.9 percent from three-point range. For a long time, only Jovic and Rozier could convert on their threes this game. Beyond perimeter shooting, he displayed how much his defense improved as he finished with three steals.
