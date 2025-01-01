Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Explains Scuffle With Amen Thompson
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro broke his silence on the altercation with Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson in Sunday's game.
After Tuesday's practice, Herro detailed some of the events that led up to it. Thompson and Herro got entangled with 30 seconds left in the Heat's victory. It ended with Thompson throwing Herro to the ground.
Herro said it was nothing personal against the Heat. He felt the Rockets were frustrated with the officiating. Moments before the incident, Rockets guard Fred VanVleet was ejected.
"There wasn't much talking, not talking at all really," Herro said. "They lost control of their feelings when the game started to turn a little bit in our direction and obviously the ejection of VanVleet. You heard some words from their sideline toward the refs. They were definitely frustrated but noting toward me or anyone else on our team."
The scuffle led to ejections of Herro and Thompson. Heat guard Terry Rozier was also tossed as were Rockets player Jalen Green, coach Ime Udoke and assistant Ben Sullivan. On Tuesday, the league handed out one-game suspension to Rozier and Thompson.
Herro said he avoided injury during the incident. He was surprised by the ejection but thankful he wasn't suspended by the league.
"I got a little something right here but I'm good," Herro said, pointing to his right arm. "I'm a little bruised but I'm straight."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
