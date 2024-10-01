Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Looks To Build On Compatibility With Terry Rozier
After missing 40 games due to injury and being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs against the Boston Celtics last season, Tyler Herro is focused on learning from the experience.
On Monday, he addressed playing the Celtics as the No. 1 option because Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier were injured.
“I took a lot away from last year overall and obviously last playoffs," Herro said. "I don’t want to say number one option, but kinda being that first scoring option in that series. I definitely was guarded like that from Jrue to Derrick White to Jaylen Brown, just rotating different guys on me and seeing multiple bodies at once.”
One of the other aspects Herro worked on this offseason was creating more opportunities without the ball. This would better ways to utilize his skillset alongside Rozier.
“I think it can work tremendously," Herro said. "I would say we’re a little bit smaller guards, but we’re fast, we can both shoot the ball, we can both playmaker. Our games are similar in those ways on the offensive end. I think the biggest thing is to come up with different collaborating ways on how we can share the ball with each other. A big part too is that I’ll play off the ball a little bit more this year than I have in the past. I have worked on that all summer.”
