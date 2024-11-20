Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Making All-Star Case With One Key Advanced Stat
Traditional stats indicate Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro deserves his first All-Star selection.
Good news for Herro: advanced statistics agree he should be in San Francisco in February.
Herro entered play Nov. 20 tied for 19th in Value Over Replacement Player, ahead of stars like Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker, and Donovan Mitchell. His 0.7 VORP ranks alongside Nikola Vučević, LaMelo Ball, Norman Powell, and Cade Cunningham.
“He’s a prolific scorer and can score on all levels,” teammate Jimmy Butler said after Monday’s victory over the 76ers. “It’s really impressive more than anything. I like the fact, and I think we all like the fact that he takes a challenge on defense more like he wants to guard somebody and then go down there and give 30, 40, however many that may be.
“We want him to keep playing like that; we always have; he’s without a doubt one of the best scorers on this team.”
Herro is averaging career-highs in points (24.2) and field-goal percentage (48.6) through the Heat’s first 13 games. He’s also averaging 4.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
Herro also ranks 37th in Win Shares per 48 minutes, one spot ahead of Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard.
EMBIID HAS HEAVY PRAISE FOR BUTLER
After a slow start, Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler finally showcased his full talents.
He finished with 30 points in Monday's victory against the Philadelphia 76ers. After the game, former Sixers teammate Joel Embiid was overly complimentary of Butler.
Butler played for the Sixers in the 2018-19 season before he was traded to the Heat that offseason.
"Jimmy does everything," Embiid said. "Scoring, passing the ball, commanding while being on the floor. Both sides of the floor, one of the best players in the league. Probably top five. Probably the best actually. Best player in the league."
JAQUEZ LOOKS TO BOUNCE BACK
Jaime Jaquez is an integral part of the Miami Heat rotation this season, averaging 23 minutes across nine games.
Jaquez sustained a high ankle sprain Sunday night against the Indiana Pacers, forcing him to miss Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. His playing status is day to day.
Jaquez's availability is frustrating to say the least. When asked how difficult this season has been in terms of being able to get on the court, the 2023 first round draft pick had this to say:
"It’s been tough," Jaquez said. "Missing games is never easy, especially when you work so hard in the offseason to get physically and mentally ready. I’m staying focused on my recovery, supporting my teammates from the sidelines, and doing everything I can to get back to 100 percent as soon as possible."
BUTLER CONTINUES CLIMBING SCORING LIST
Butler scored 30 points in Monday’s blowout victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. In the process, he passed former All-Stars Tim Hardaway Sr. and Goran Dragić among the Heat’s leading scorers.
Butler ended Monday night with 6,363 points in a Heat uniform, good enough for ninth place all-time. He surpassed Hardaway (6,335) and entered the top 10 early in the game.
Later in the night, Butler moved past Dragić, who scored 6,348 points in his seven seasons with the Heat.
Butler’s next target is another former teammate. Udonis Haslem has a 223-point lead on Butler for eighth place.
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.