Rival Predicts Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra Will Earn Incredible Honor
Miami Heat coach and three-time NBA champion Erik Spoelstra added an Olympic gold medal to his trophy case last summer.
If Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle is correct, Spoelstra will eventually earn another gold medal—except next time, it’ll come in the big seat.
Speaking to reporters before Sunday’s Heat-Pacers game, Carlisle said he believes Spoelstra will be considered among the all-time great coaches when his career ends. Carlisle added he expects Spoelstra to eventually become the U.S. Olympic coach.
Spoelstra, 54, joined Team USA in December 2021. He coached the 2021 Select Team that trained against the 2020 U.S. Olympic team.
Spoelstra served as one of Steve Kerr’s three Olympic assistants last summer. He joined Los Angeles Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue and longtime Gonzaga men’s basketball coach Mark Few on the sidelines.
Kerr is not expected to return as the Team USA head coach. Forbes reported earlier this year Spoelstra is considered the “strong internal favorite” to take over.
Count ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith among those who’d likely love to see Spoelstra replace Kerr. Smith has frequently criticized Kerr in recent months for how the latter handled Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum during last summer’s Olympics.
“Steve Kerr is to be not just respected but revered,” Smith said in August, “but that doesn’t mean he’s perfect. I just think that’s a hard pill to swallow. If I was Jayson Tatum, I’d never look at him the same.”
If Spoelstra takes over Team USA and needs any help with roster construction, at least we know Smith sounds qualified for the job.
JAQUEZ JR. BATTLING ANKLE INJURY
Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. sustained an ankle injury when he stepped on TJ McConnell’s foot in the third quarter on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers.
Jaquez spoke after the game about his injury and was surprised coach Erik Spoelstra took him out of the game.
“Definitely surprised,” Jaquez said. “I shot the shot and was ready to get back on defense, and then, you know, took a little jump backpedal back, and I just felt it. I twisted my ankle, but it didn’t feel great. It’s one of those things, man. You get unlucky sometimes, but I’ve been in this situation before. You know sprains are nothing new to me.”
Jaquez had two points, three rebounds, and four assists in 15 minutes before he left the game.
ROBINSON CONTINUES STRONG PLAY OFF BENCH
On Sunday, Duncan Robinson did everything he could to help the Miami Heat against the Indiana Pacers.
Robinson finished with 20 points, shooting 6 of 10 from the field, including going perfect from the line (3 for 3), 5 of 7 from the three-point line. He also had four rebounds, and four assists in 31 minutes.
Because the Heat were shorthanded, Robinson took advantage of the opportunities.
Robinson hit a big shot in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 97-97, but afterward, all the momentum went toward the Pacers. The Heat’s defense couldn’t slow down the Pacers offense.
“Just didn’t get stops down the stretch,” Robinson said. “We were scoring enough, couldn’t find a way to get stops.”
COULD HEAT TRADE BUTLER?
The Miami Heat may need to shake up parts of their roster to compete for an NBA championship, but it appears the front office is not acting hastily.
The Heat have a 5-7 record, placing them on a similar trajectory to previous seasons with a Play-In Tournament appearance. If that same outcome seems imminent by January, then the Heat should understandably look in one of two major directions.
Either trade Butler to begin retooling the roster, or add win-now pieces in hopes of vaulting themselves back into title contention. Regardless of their route, ESPN and NBA Insider Tim Bontemps is confident the Heat will take their time in the process.
"Miami came into the season with lots of questions about its future. After a middling start to the season, including Jimmy Butler going down with an ankle injury, those questions remain," Bontemps wrote. "Given the extraordinarily forgiving nature of the East, don't expect Miami to make any early moves. Entering the season, the Heat wanted to see how their roster would look and then evaluate from there. That thought process hasn't changed."
