Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro Jokingly Trade Jabs After Miami Heat’s Blowout Victory
After nearly two weeks, Miami Heat fans watched Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro team up in the starting lineup again.
Suffice to say, Butler liked what he saw Monday.
Butler led the Heat with 30 points in his first game back from an ankle injury. He added 10 rebounds and made all 13 free-throw attempts. Herro recorded 18 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the Heat’s 106-89 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Following the game, Butler showered Herro—who served as the Heat’s lead scoring option in the All-Star’s absence—with lofty praise.
“He’s a prolific scorer and can score on all levels,” Butler told reporters. “It’s actually really impressive.”
Herro is averaging career-highs in points (24.2) and field-goal percentage (48.6) through the Heat’s first 13 games.
“More than anything, I like the fact—and I think we all like the fact—that he takes the challenge on defense more,” Butler said. “Like he wants to guard someone, and then go down there and give them 30-40, however many that may be.
“We want him to keep playing like that; we always have,” Butler added. “He’s without a doubt one of the best scorers on this team. I’m not going to say he is the best...”
But?
“...but he can get a bucket,” Butler said.
Butler then told reporters he beat Herro in their last one-on-one match.
“‘Don’t say ‘one of ‘em,’” Herro jokingly responded. “It’s either one or (the other)…”
Butler asked coach Erik Spoelstra for his input. We’re still waiting on an answer.
DRU SMITH INSTRUMENTAL IN VICTORY
Miami Heat guard Dru Smith impacted on both ends of the floor in Monday’s win against the Philadelphia Sixers.
The 26-year-old helped ignite the Heat's comeback in the second quarter. He finished with 10 points, shooting 4 of 7 from the field, including six rebounds, three assists, and two steals in 24 minutes.
Smith and Alec Burks made vital contributions off the bench. Burks added seven points, six rebounds, and three assists in 18 minutes.
“As you're sitting there, you see how the game's going,” Smith said. “That's one of the benefits of being on the bench - you feel the game out a bit... we had to have an impact, something to breathe life to the team. We were able to do that."
LAKERS TO HONOR RILEY
The last month has been good to Miami Heat team president Pat Riley.
He was honored by having the floor at the Kaseya Center named in his honor on Oct. 23 when the Heat opened up their season against the Orlando Magic.
The Los Angeles Lakers announced on Monday they have plans to honor Riley as well. The Lakers have commissioned a statue of Riley which is going to join other Lakers legends on Star Plaza which is outside of the Crypto.com Arena.
Lakers team president Jeanie Buss discussed the plans with Riley on a video call.
"Pat is a Lakers icon," said Buss in a prepared statement. "His professionalism, commitment to his craft and game preparation paved the way for the coaching we see across the league today. My dad recognized Pat's obsession and ability to take talented players and coalesce them into a championship team. The style of basketball Pat and the Lakers created in the 80s is still the blueprint for the organization today: an entertaining and winning team."
COULD HEAT TRADE HERRO FOR YOUNG?
If the Miami Heat intend on winning the NBA Finals, how does a Big Three featuring Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Trae Young sound?
At 5-7, the Heat are still looking to find their groove. Butler has missed the Heat’s last four games with a lingering ankle injury. Miami hasn’t won consecutive games since Oct. 26-28.
Some have suggested Damian Lillard or Giannis Antetokounmpo could fix the Heat’s woes. Perhaps Young, the Atlanta Hawks’ three-time All-Star, is the answer instead.
Bleacher Report proposed the following deal between the Heat and Hawks:
Heat receive: Trae Young and Larry Nance Jr.
Bucks receive: Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Duncan Robinson, and a 2029 unprotected first-round pick
What are your thoughts on that trade?
