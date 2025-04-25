Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Needs Absolutely Zero Fueling From Darius Garland
After the Miami Heat's Game 2 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, two-time All-Star Darius Garland suggested targeting Heat All-Star Tyler Herro more often on defense.
On Friday, Herro responded.
"Yeah, I have enough fuel in me and in this locker room, around the organization and the building," Herro said. "I don't need any fuel from that guy over there."
Herro, averaging 27 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists through the first two games, had more to say on the matter. He looked down on the idea of Garland divulging his team's strategy to media members.
Although Herro has been targeted on defense since he was a rookie, Garland was an interesting messenger. The Cavs defense, over the last three seasons, is five points per 100 possessions better when he was off the floor this season.
MORE MIAMI HEAT STORIES
Takeaways From Miami Heat's Demoralizing Loss To The Cleveland Cavaliers
Ex-Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler III Diagnosed with Glute Contusion
Cleveland Cavaliers Star Absolutely Trashes Tyler Herro's Defense
The Miami Heat trail 2-0 against the Cleveland Cavaliers after a tough loss on Wednesday night.
After the game, two-time Cavs All-Star Darius Garland was asked their key to playing clean basketball.
"Pick on Tyler Hero," Garland said. "Take care of the ball. Don't play in tight spaces and pick on their weak defenders. Go at them."
Herro, who finished the with 33 points (14 of 24 shooting), six rebounds and five assists, has been targeted on defense since entering the league as a thinner guard. Garland is averaging 24 points and seven assists for the series.
In Game 1, Herro began as the primary defender on Garland while also spending time on six-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell. The Heat's defensive rating was 50 points per 100 possessions better when Herro was off the floor. Mitchell, Garland and Ty Jerome combined to score 85 points on nearly 60 percent shooting.
In Game 2, the Heat started with defensive specialist Davion Mitchell on Garland. The goal was to keep Herro from making too many defensive switches. The Heat still struggled, but Herro wasn't a huge issue because the defensive rating was worse without him on the floor.