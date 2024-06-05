Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem Shares His Name Was In Trade Talks For Allen Iverson
Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem recently revealed that his time with the organization could've been cut short to acquire Hall of Famer Allen Iverson.
Haslem discussed his mixed feelings about the situation during a recent episode of The OGs Show but left out when this hypothetical trade would've taken place. 2006 is the most likely candidate, as the Philadelphia 76ers and Iverson were in disagreement at the time.
"When a whale is available, you have to go get a whale. That's what we always understood because I remember my name was in the hat one time when we were talking about making a move for Iverson," Haslem said. "My name got thrown in that hat a little bit, and I was all shook up. D-Wade was like, 'Man, that’s Allen Iverson.'"
Haslem could not pry the 11-time All-Star away from the Sixers on his own, meaning other trade pieces were likely mentioned. The Heat forward went on to share his belief that an Iverson-Dwyane Wade wouldn't have worked.
"But once again, I don't know if the dynamics with him and Dwyane would've worked at that time," Haslem shared. "My ass was almost outta there, and how can I argue if you bring in Allen Iverson? I gotta go. It sounds good, but I still had that little feeling."
