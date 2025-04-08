Miami Heat Select Five-Star Recruit In Latest ESPN Mock Draft
The NCAA season concluded Monday night after the Florida Gators won the national championship.
ESPN released its latest mock draft following the conclusion of the season. The Miami Heat are projected to have two first-round picks.
With their projected first-round selection, the Heat are predicted to draft Maryland Terrapins big man Derik Queen at No. 11. Queen was a five-star recruit out of high school.
"Queen exceeded expectations at Maryland, not only turning in a fine individual season but also leading the Terrapins to a 27-9 record and the Sweet 16," the article wrote. "He established himself as the most offensively gifted big in this draft class, giving NBA teams a lot to think about with his ability to handle, pass, and create mismatches, along with his flashes of shooting potential. His motor on the defensive end and on the glass were often questionable, something Queen will have to answer for in the predraft process as teams get to know him."
The Heat's big man rotation is crowded. After Kel'el Ware's rookie campaign, he could be a hot trade asset if the Heat decide to make a blockbuster move this summer. That would allow Queen to fill in at center.
With their other selection acquired from the Golden State Warriors through the Jimmy Butler trade, the Heat are predicted to draft G Ben Saraf at No. 23. The 18-year-old guard plays for Ratiopharm Ulm of Bundesliga Basketball in Germany.
"Saraf went through a rough patch in February and early March, but he is coming off two of his best games of the season for Ulm, rediscovering his jumper and rekindling the playmaking creativity that made him a highly regarded prospect earlier in the season," the article added. "With Ulm in the home stretch of its regular season, and important games approaching in the German league playoffs, NBA teams will be shifting more attention his way."
Saraf's ability as a shot creator could be an enticing addition for the Heat. Terry Rozier's inconsistent play this season may force the Heat to add a guard this offseason.
JOHNSON ON MIAMI NIGHTLIFE
Miami is well-known for its extravagant nightlife.
The Miami Heat's management is also well aware and have supervised players' nightlife habits. Former Heat guard Tyler Johnson confirmed this during a recent podcast appearance.
"They say that that heat culture is not for everybody," Johnson said. "Playing for a guy like [Erik Spoelstra] is easy if you're a basketball junkie. So if you're a guy wants to come in and get better, it's really not that hard. You're gonna be in the gym and you're gonna be getting coached up by guys who had just went to the Finals four years in a row. You're in Miami so your distractions are there. If they're there, they're around. They walk by every day. So the problem is is you can get lost in that and if you do, like they're on it."
Johnson even boldly claimed the supervision from the Heat includes private investigators.
"They know exactly what you're doing," Johnson later added. "They got the P.I.s on you for sure."
Johnson played for the Heat from 2015 to 2019. He went undrafted in the 2014 NBA Draft before joining the Heat's then-D-League team, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. In Jan. 2015, he signed a ten-day contract. He played 32 games in his rookie season before carving out a consistent role off the bench as a scorer. Johnson signed a four-year contract extension worth $50 million in the 2016 offseason. He started most of his games throughout the 2017-18 season. Johnson last played for the Brisbane Bullets in Australia's National Basketball League.
FORMER HEAT COACH VAN GUNDY ON MORANT
The Miami Heat's six-game win streak was snapped Thursday night after a heartbreaking loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Ja Morant hit a buzzer-beating mid-range shot to hand the Heat their first loss since Mar. 21. However, even with this loss, the Heat secured a spot in the Play-In Tournament after a Bucks win.
During Thursday's game, former Heat coach and TNT sportscaster Stan Van Gundy criticized Morant's on-court behavior.
"Ja Morant [is] spending way too much of the night crying, talking about blaming his teammates, blaming the referees," Van Gundy said. "He simply needs to do a better job taking care of the ball and needs to be a lot more efficient."
Van Gundy was an assistant coach under Pat Riley from 1995 to 2003. He was promoted after Riley stepped away from the team. Under Van Gundy's reign from 2003 to 2005, the Heat had a 112-73 record along with playoff appearances in each season. He resigned 21 games into the 2005-06 season, leading to Riley's coaching return and a Miami Heat championship.
Morant is no stranger to controversy. This season, he has been under NBA review for multiple warnings over his finger gun gestures on the court. Morant has also been suspended twice after promoting violence on social media.
The Grizzlies fired coach Taylor Jenkins last week even with their standing in the Western Conference. Many believe Morant could be available in trade talks this summer with the growing dysfunction in Memphis. The Heat could be a team interested in acquiring the 2019 No. 2 overall pick.
