Miami Heat Sign Zyon Pullin To Contract Allowing Him To Attend Training Camp
Former University of Florida guard Zyon Pullin has re-signed with the Miami Heat, the team announced on Monday,
Pullin signed an Exhibit 10 contract which allows him to attend training camp. It also protects the Heat from another team signing him away. Pullin was initially signed to a two-way contract on July 1, but was waived on July 25. The team used his spot to sign Josh Christopher, who had an outstanding summer league.
Pullin averaged 5.3 points, one rebound, 1.7 assists and 0.2 steals in six summer league games. He started the first two games in Las Vegas, but lost his role to Isaiah Stevens, Stevens joins Pullin in camp on a similar Exhibit 10 contract.
Pullin can still be signed to a two-way contract if he performs well in training camp. The Heat would have to terminate the contract of one of their two-way players. Teams are allowed to carry a maximum of three players on two-way contracts.
The Heat's two-way contracts have been awarded to Christopher, Dru Smith and Keshad Johnson.
The Heat have 19 players invited to training camp. They are allowed a maximum of 21. Of those 19, Miami only has 14 players signed to standard NBA contracts, which is permissible under the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Teams can carry a maximum of 15 players on standard contracts.
Miami cannot add a final player without going over the second apron which would create additional luxury tax issues.
The Heat open training camp on Oct. 1.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.