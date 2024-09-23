Miami Heat Signing Free Agent Wing To One-Year Deal
The Miami Heat are making another addition to their roster less than two weeks from training camp in the Bahamas.
The Heat are signing free agent wing Nassir Little to a one-year contract, according to NBA reporter Chris Haynes. Little most recently played with the Phoenix Suns in 2024, where he averaged 3.4 points and 1.7 rebounds on 46 percent shooting in 45 appearances. The Heat were among numerous championship contenders to workout the 24-year-old earlier this month.
Many fans are convinced Little still has talent to offer on a championship contender. The two-way upside is undoubtedly the top quality of his skillset, as defense is how the nickname 'Zion Stopper' came about.
Little and Williamson matched up in the 2018 McDonald's All American Game, where the former Suns forward put on a masterclass against the New Orleans Pelicans star. He scored a stepback mid-range shot on him, followed by multiple steals on the other end.
The Heat already had one lockdown forward, Haywood Highsmith, but adding another comes with benefits. Miami's front office was unable to retain playoff riser Caleb Martin, which created a gap in the room. While sophomore Jaime Jaquez Jr. is eager to take a leap in an increased role, the 6-foot-5, wings offers established two-way ability.
