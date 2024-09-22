Bam Adebayo Responds To Miami Heat's Latest A'ja Wilson Post
It appears even the Miami Heat are taking playful shots at the friendship between center Bam Adebayo and Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson.
On Sunday, Wilson was named the MVP of the WNBA. After it was announced, the Heat's official X account posted, "A' random photo of Bam on this lovely Sunday." The use of the apostrophe was reference to Wilson's first name.
Adebayo responded with a walking away GIF. He and Wilson have been speculated to dating for the past several months. Neither has commented on it. Adebayo has used the apostrophe to drop subtle hints about his support of Wilson. They have been spotted hanging out in various venues, including Paris during the Olympics. Wilson was also in attendance earlier this month when Adebayo was given a key to the city after winning the gold medal.
The Heat appeared to add fuel to the fire with another apostrophe post by responding, "what are y'all talking A'bout?"
Wilson is the second player in WNBA history to win the MVP award unanimously, She earned all 67 first-place votes for 670 points from a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Cynthia Cooper-Dyke is the only other player to win the award unanimously in 1997.
This season, Wilson averaged 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.6 blocks. She is also the first WNBA player to score at least 1,000 points in a season. Her 25.3 points a game is also a league record.
