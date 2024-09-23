Miami Heat Deal Jimmy Butler, Acquire Top-2 Pick In Potential Blockbuster Trade
Star forward Jimmy Butler could see a change of scenery sooner than anticipated if the first half of the regular season does not go as planned for the Miami Heat.
Bleacher Report recently proposed a blockbuster trade sending Butler to the Houston Rockets in exchange for a major package highlighted by No. 2 pick Jalen Green. Miami would also receive Dillon Brooks, Cam Whitmore, Jeff Green, a 2027 first-round pick (via PHX) and a 2028 first-round pick in return of this potential deal.
Unless the Rockets are determined to compete for a title next season, trading away Green is not in their best interest. The shaky start to his career is overpowering the All-Star level play the 22-year-old illustrated in the second half of last year. He averaged 19.6 points and 5.2 rebounds on 42.3 percent shooting in 82 appearances last season. He still holds a serious chance of evolving into the Rockets' franchise cornerstone.
For the Heat, a backcourt tandem of Tyler Herro and Green should steer them elsewhere. Both score-first guards tend to favor less than ideal looks, leading to mediocre efficiency. The Heat would need a secondary trade involving Herro to compete with All-Star Bam Adebayo and Green at the helm.
MORE HEAT NEWS
All-Defensive Guard Names X-Factor Needed For Miami Heat's Success
Bam Adebayo Responds To Miami Heat's Latest A'ja Wilson Post
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.