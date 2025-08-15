Miami Heat Snubbed In National TV Games, Shows Lack of Relevance
There was a time when the Miami Heat were the biggest show in sports.
That time has passed.
That was evident again as, on their initial complete schedule, the Miami Heat were granted just five national television games. For some perspective, the Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors (yes, Jimmy Butler's new team) and New York Knicks have 34 each.
The Heat's total is down from seven last season.
Only seven teams have fewer: the Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors, New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets. All but maybe the Bulls are in the midst of clear rebuilds. The Heat are still trying to compete.
It is possible that the Heat could work their way more into the national spotlight, but their early season schedule, with six of their first eight on the road -- some against West powers -- won't make that easy.
Why has this happened?
Well, first the Heat were 37-45 last season, and that included a four-game sweep by the Cleveland Cavaliers, with the last two games decided by 92 points.
But it's also the lack of starpower. Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro are generally regarded to be top 25 and top 50 players, respectively, but not much higher. Norman Powell appears to be a good addition, but he doesn't have national name cache either.
It's a long way from the days of "not one, not two, not three, not four...." to just five national games.