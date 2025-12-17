It hasn't been a pretty December for the Miami Heat to finish out 2025. Five losses in a row on their way to a 1-5 record this month, while they search for answers on both ends of the floor.

Teams are catching onto the Heat's new offense a bit, as the isolation, no-screen style has seemed to be matched with clear counters for teams with above average defensive identities.

It doesn't make it any easier to tweak the offense in a positive direction with the interchanging injury statuses of their top two scorers.

Tyler Herro and Norman Powell did not practice today before they travel to Brooklyn for a game on Thursday night. Herro dealing with a toe contusion that kept him out on Monday night against the Raptors, and Powell dealing with general left calf tightness.

Tyler Herro (toe contusion) is traveling with the team to New York today. He hopes to return at some point during the three-game trip. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) December 17, 2025

The good news is that Herro is at least traveling with the team, which means he will definitely be suiting up for at least a portion of this three game trip. Powell, on the other hand, hasn't seemed to let these little injuries impact him so far this season, as he's been consistent in playing through these ailments.

Herro and Powell aren't the only two guys who didn't practice today, as Nikola Jovic and Pelle Larsson were also on that list.

Nikola Jovic, Tyler Herro, Pelle Larsson and Norman Powell did not practice today.



Powell dealing with left calf tightness. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) December 17, 2025

After a scary fall on Monday night, it was good news for Jovic who only ended up with an elbow "contusion/laceration" after slamming into the hardwood on a dunk attempt, leaving him without feeling in his right arm due to a bad stinger.

A serious situation only ended up being a "day-to-day" designation for the young forward.

Larsson is taking his time returning after sustaining a sprained ankle against the Orlando Magic last week. The training staff will hold out as long as possible on that to eliminate the risk of reinjuring it.

All eyes will remain on the statuses of Herro and Powell this week. Not just because they want their top scorers healthy, but due to the fact they are in a current state of needing to figure things out on the offensive end of the floor.

Letting those two guys work through the offensive jams is the only way to truly correct things in their half-court offense. Yet if they can't go, there will be a ton on the shoulders of Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins, and Jaime Jaquez Jr to try and turn the tide during this rough patch.