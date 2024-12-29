Miami Heat Star Becomes Frontrunner to Win Coveted Award
The Miami Heat are above .500 this season largely because of the play of guard Tyler Herro.
Herro isn't going unnoticed while posting career-highs in multiple categories.
Amid his breakout season, Herro is now the frontrunner to win the Most Improved Player award. Herro's odds sit at +275 on DraftKings Sportsbook, ahead of other young stars Jalen Johnson, Jalen Williams and Cade Cunningham. Before the season, Herro was not even on the list of 22 players who were considered early favorites to take home the award.
This season, Herro is averaging 24 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He is also shooting 47 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the arc. All these statistics are career-highs.
Earlier this month, Herro joined elite company among the likes of perennial All-Star talents Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum. He became one of only three players to have scored at least 550 points, while adding 120 rebounds, 110 assists and 90 three-pointers this season.
Herro entered the NBA as a 2019 first-round pick and contributed immediately, helping lead the team to a Finals appearance in the COVID-riddled 2020 season. Over the next few seasons, he carved himself a role as a spark plug off the bench. This year, he has come into his own as an efficient scoring threat.
With all the success Herro is having this season, the next step for him is securing an All-Star nod.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @SeanKJordan