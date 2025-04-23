Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Switch Up Starting Lineup By Adding Fan Favorite For Game 2 Vs. Cavs

Apr 18, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts on the bench during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
After opening with Alec Burks, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is switching things up.

Guard Davion Mitchell gets the start for tonight's Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 7:30 p.m., Rocket Arena, Cleveland

TV: NBA TV, FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat +12, FanDuel

VITALS: The Heat are down 0-1 in the best-of-seven first round series. The Heat and Cavaliers met three times this regular season with Cleveland winning the series, 2-1. The HEAT are 80-53 all-time versus Cleveland during the regular season, including 51-17 in home games and 29-36 in road games. The teams entered this postseason having never faced each other in the playoffs as Miami has faced every other Eastern Conference team in the postseason except Cleveland.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Davion Mitchell

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

CAVALIERS

G Donovan Mitchell

G Darius Garland

C Jarrett Allen

F Max Strus

F Evan Mobley

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons

Terry Rozier: Out - Ankle

CAVALIERS

N/A

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Andrew Wiggins on what was missing in Game 1: "The physicality and, you know, just getting those 50-50 balls, limit the offensive rebound, just little stuff that we can clean up. You know, the beautiful thing about playoffs is, you know, every game is different. Every game is its own game so, next game will be a good one."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

