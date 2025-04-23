Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Makes Revelation About Kidney Surgery
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade let everyone know about his feelings toward his father during his Hall of Fame induction in 2023.
On Wednesday, he really showed the closeness of their relationship. Wade revealed his father was the only person by his side during kidney surgery that summer. He told the story during an appearance Hoda Kotb podcast.
"I chose my dad," Wade said of Dwyane Wade Sr. "He's the guy, for me. He’s always been. It's crazy because I’m a mama’s boy, all those things, but my dad has been there."
Wade was only allowed one person in the room with him during the process. He chose his father over wife Gabrielle Union. It was nothing against Union. It was more about the two Wades having a strong bond.
“I just thought about actually who I wanted to see in my most vulnerable state,” Wade said. “And it was my dad. I wanted my wife to see me when I woke up, I wanted her to be the first person I saw, but in my most vulnerable state, when I was probably as scared as I’ve ever been, I wanted my dad to be there. I was like, 'I need my dad.'"
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI.
