Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Makes Revelation About Kidney Surgery

Shandel Richardson

Aug 12, 2023; Springfield, MA, USA; Dwyane Wade (right) calls his father Dwyane Wade Sr. (left) onto the stage at his induction into the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Aug 12, 2023; Springfield, MA, USA; Dwyane Wade (right) calls his father Dwyane Wade Sr. (left) onto the stage at his induction into the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade let everyone know about his feelings toward his father during his Hall of Fame induction in 2023.

On Wednesday, he really showed the closeness of their relationship. Wade revealed his father was the only person by his side during kidney surgery that summer. He told the story during an appearance Hoda Kotb podcast.

"I chose my dad," Wade said of Dwyane Wade Sr. "He's the guy, for me. He’s always been. It's crazy because I’m a mama’s boy, all those things, but my dad has been there."

Wade was only allowed one person in the room with him during the process. He chose his father over wife Gabrielle Union. It was nothing against Union. It was more about the two Wades having a strong bond.

“I just thought about actually who I wanted to see in my most vulnerable state,” Wade said. “And it was my dad. I wanted my wife to see me when I woke up, I wanted her to be the first person I saw, but in my most vulnerable state, when I was probably as scared as I’ve ever been, I wanted my dad to be there. I was like, 'I need my dad.'"

MORE HEAT COVERAGE

Could the Heat make a play for Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer?

Bam Adebayo up for postseason honor

Kevin Love trolls Anthony Edwards

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our coverage on Facebook

X: @ShandelRich

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here