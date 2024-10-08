Miami Heat Title Hopes Rest On Playoff Jimmy Butler Showing Up All Season
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler is known for stepping up in the playoffs.
If the Heat are going to compete for a title this NBA season, they need this Butler all season. Not just in the postseason, but for 82 games.
Miami Heat On SI contributor Rudy Rodriguez-Chomat says the Heat need Playoff Jimmy on a nightly basis.
"I want to make a comparison that most people will think is crazy but it's not crazy," said Rodriguez-Chomat, also the host of the ComeOnNow podcast. "In fact, the expectations are the same. The Indiana Fever this year, behind Caitlin Clark, did some amazing things but Caitlin Clark carried that franchise. Without Caitlin Clark, the Indiana Fever would not be going anywhere. Step in, Jimmy Butler. This is it for Jimmy Butler."
Butler had one of the best postseason in history when he helped lead the Heat to the 2023 NBA Finals as the No. 8 seed. Last year it seemed he figured he could just turn it on at the end of the season. It didn't happen when they were eliminated in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
"The Miami Heat cannot win without "Playoff Jimmy" in full effect for 82 games," Rodriguez-Chomat said. "Jimmy Butler has to be on the floor for the Miami Heat to have an opportunity to win a fourth NBA championship. Without Jimmy Butler running at ful strength, the Miami Heat is going nowhere. Understand it very clearly, it does not matter the other moves that are made. Without Jimmy on that floor, similar to Indiana without Caitlin Clark on the floor, the Miami Heat don't have a chance to do anything. It's on Jimmy Butler."
Rudy Rodiguez-Chomat is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at Comeonnowthepodcast@gmail.com or follow his podcast on YouTube