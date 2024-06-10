Miami Heat Trade Rumors: Hawks Swap Trae Young For Tyler Herro
The Miami Heat could have the opportunity to make a splash this offseason with the Atlanta Hawks on the other end of the deal.
Sports personality Bill Simmons recently proposed a trade that would send Heat guard Tyler Herro to the Hawks in exchange for star Trae Young.
"But this is my favorite, Trae for Herro and [Duncan] Robinson and Miami's pick in the draft. They'll have to draft the guy and then trade him. And then their 29 unprotected first, and that's the trade," Simmons said.
At this low asking price, most championship contenders would likely make an offer of similar value. The Hawks accepting the deal strongly depends on their opinion of Herro, a similar situation to the Heat hoping to acquire Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers last offseason.
The former Sixth Man of the Year averaged 20.8 points on 44.1 percent shooting in 42 games, compared to Young's 25.7 points on 43 percent shooting in 54 appearances. The main reason Atlanta's front office would part ways with the three-time All-Star is due to a lack of confidence in his partnership with Dejounte Murray.
"You basically turn them into Herro and Robinson and some assets, and then if you're Miami, you keep Butler. You have Bam, Trae, and Heat Culture—just the kind of guy who is a warrior," Simmons stated. "It would just seem like the kind of trade I'd be like, oh man, and then the more I look at him, I'm like, oh [expletive], that might actually have been a good trade for them. I don't know why, but I like him in Miami for some reason."
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or check out his TikTok @apasciolla.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE
Subscribe to our YouTube channel HERE