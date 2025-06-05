Miami Heat Trail Only Golden State In This Finals Category Since 2000
As the NBA Finals begin Thursday night, several stars will be able to imprint their name in championship history.
While Thunder and Pacers fans wait to see which of their teams is crowned the title, onlookers are reflecting on the championship glory before them. Bleacher Report released a list of the best Finals resumes since 2000, which featured Miami Heat Hall of Famers Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal, and Ray Allen. Only the Golden State Warriors flaunt more players featured in this discussion.
Wade (No. 7) is the most decorated player in Heat history. He won three championships, including a 2006 Finals MVP after averaging 4.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. O'Neal (No. 2) was a part of that championship squad as the leading rebounder and third-leading scorer. He graces the list from his Lakers playing days, winning three Finals MVPs alongside NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
Allen (No. 15) boasts two championships on four appearances during this span, most acclaimed for his game-tying 3-point in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals. The Heat went on to win the series, and Allen's shot remains arguably the most clutch in Finals history.
And of course, James was the undisputed top option, with his 10 Finals appearances and four Finals MVPs to show for it. He established the Heat's Big Three in 2010, going on to win his first two championships.
"LeBron James is the final boss of NBA Finals résumés. Since 2000 (so there's no GOAT debate involving Michael Jordan), no player has come close to matching his combination of longevity, volume and unrivaled narrative gravity. He’s made the Finals 10 times since 2007—winning four, losing six and dominating every discussion in between."
