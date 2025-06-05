Why Kel’el Ware Could Be Miami’s Secret Weapon Next Season
When Miami Heat selected 7-footer Kel’el Ware with the 15th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, it was clear he would potentially be the missing piece to their identity puzzle. This addition resonated with most Heat fans, as they embraced the strategy of moving Bam Adebeyo to power forward.
However, coach Erik Spoelstra opted for more of a cautious approach, benching Ware for much of the season’s opening stretch. Still developing but with undeniable natural skill, Ware had the 7’4 wingspan, lob threat potential, and top notch rim protection to make an immediate statement for Miami’s developing team. While Spoelstra’s approach demonstrated patience, it was a decision that may have cost both valuable wins and Ware’s impact early on.
It wasn’t until just before the All-Star break, with the force of injuries and inconsistency, that Spoelstra turned to his rookie. Just like that, Ware brought a burst of energy and interior presence that Miami severely lacked. His involvement instantly reshaped Miami’s lineup unlocking a new version of Adebayo in a way that has never been seen by the franchise.
Adebayo was freed from shouldering the full defensive load as an undersized center. Ware’s contribution added two-flexibility allowing him to finally break out his grueling 30-game shooting clump. Meanwhile, Ware began to support the notion of his promotion. He averaged 9.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.1 block on a 55.4 shooting percentage among 64 games.
Despite his late emergence, Ware still earned all-rookie second team honors. Had he been given the opportunity early on to be apart of Miami rotation, there's no doubt he would have been a top contender for first-team honors or even Rookie of the Year.
Miami cannot afford to repeat this mistake. Ware is no longer a project, he is the foundation and a secret weapon to the team’s success next season. The future of the Miami Heat starts with keeping him apart of the franchise.
