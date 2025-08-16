Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Undrafted Success Stories Gone With Little To Show

Ethan J. Skolnick

Feb 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) playfully pushes forward Haywood Highsmith (24) following his assist on a three-point shot by Robinson that forced a timeout by the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
No NBA team in recent years has gotten more from undrafted projects than the Miami Heat.

And no team has gotten less for those success stories when those players have left the squad.

The Heat made a conscious decision, after overpaying players with average upsides in 2016 and especially 2017, to avoid those contractual mistakes in the future. Still, it's stunning to see how five players the team developed, all of whom wildly exceeded expectations, are now gone for essentially nothing. The latest was defensive specialist (and improved distance shooter) Haywood Highsmith, who was traded to the Brooklyn Nets with a second-round pick in a luxury tax-related dump.

But Highsmith is not alone.

Also this offseason, the Heat gave all-time leading three-point shooter Duncan Robinson the ability to seek a deal, since they were not inclined to bring him back. He was then moved to Detroit (close to his college home of the University of Michigan) for Simone Fontecchio, who may have a short shelf life with Miami. And no pick back.

That came after the 2024 offseason, when Caleb Martin (who could have been named the 2023 Eastern Conference finals MVP) left for Philadelphia. This wasn't really the Heat's choice; they offered him a lucrative contract, but Martin's agent foolishly turned it down and took less than half with the 76ers. Martin has since been traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

Caleb Martin is now a Maverick.
Apr 4, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Caleb Martin (16) controls the ball against Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The prior offseason, both Gabe Vincent and Max Strus left after starting regularly during an NBA Finals run -- in the absence of the injured Tyler Herro. Vincent got an offer from the Heat, but didn't like it, and took a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. The Heat liked Strus but knew they couldn't afford him, so they recovered a mere second-round selection from Cleveland in a sign-and-trade; Strus has been a regular starter for the Cavaliers since.

So Highsmith is just the latest. It raises the question of whether the Heat should start to sell high, rather than wait until it may be too late to get much or anything back.

