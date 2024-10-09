Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets: Alec Burks Proving To Be An Underrated Signing
When guard Alec Burks signed with the Miami Heat on July 4, no one really blinked an eye.
The 6-foot-6 veteran guard has bounced around teams in the NBA for 12 seasons.
Burks is already proving himself as an underrated addition after starting in place of the injured Tyler Herro again in their preseason opener against the Charlotte Hornets.
He scored eight points, making all three of his shot attempts in 15 minutes of action. Even more promising was his display on the defensive end, where he finished with two steals and two blocks. If he can continue playing quality minutes where he is effective on both ends of the court, carving out a sizable role is realistic.
Throughout his time in the league, Burks has been a solid scorer and three-point shooter, averaging 10.8 points and 3.4 rebounds on 41.5 percent shooting and 38.3 percent from three-point range.
With the losses of Max Strus and Caleb Martin over the last two seasons, the Heat needed a player to provide an offensive spark off the bench. Especially Herro in the starting lineup.
Before his season-ending shoulder injury, it was Josh Richardson’s role to lose. We have yet to see Richardson in action with not being back to practice fully yet. Burks has been the opposite.
Burks will return to the bench with Herro healthy again. He ranked third in the league last season for most points off the bench for players averaging less than 20 minutes a game, trailing Cam Whitmore and Moritz Wagner with 10.4 points per game.
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11. Follow our coverage on Facebook.