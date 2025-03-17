Inside The Heat

Miami Heat With A Different Lineup Vs. New York Knicks Tonight

Shandel Richardson

Mar 15, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) drives into defender Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (45) in the second quarter of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images
Mar 15, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) drives into defender Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson (45) in the second quarter of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Smith-Imagn Images / Matthew Smith-Imagn Images

With Andrew Wiggins ailing, the Miami Heat had to adjust their starting lineup for tonight's game against the New York Knicks.

Here it is:

Tyler Herro
Duncan Robinson
Jaime Jaquez
Haywood Highsmith
Bam Adebayo

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 7:30 p.m., Madison Square Garden, New York

TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat +7, FanDuel

VITALS: The Heat and Knicks meet for the third and final regular season matchup. So far this season, New York has won both previous matchups and with a win, the Knicks would sweep the series for the first time in over 30 years (1992-93). Over that same span, Miami has swept the regular season series against New York seven different times. The Heat are 66-73 all-time versus the Knicks during the regular season, including 37-32 in home games and 29-41 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Duncan Robinson

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

KNICKS

G Miles McBride

G Josh Hart

C Karl-Anthony Towns

F Mikal Bridges

F OG Anunoby

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Alec Burks: Out - Back

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

Keshad Johnson: Out - G League

Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League

Andrew Wiggins: Questionable - Leg

KNICKS

Jalen Brunson: Out - Ankle

Pacome Dadiet: Questionable - G League

Ariel Hukporti: Out - Knee

Kevin McCullar Jr: Out - G League

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the seven-game losing streak: “Enough has been said in the locker room. But we have a certain standard of how we expect to play and compete and we did not meet that standard (Saturday). When we meet that standard, it doesn’t mean that we’re going to win. Obviously we’re struggling to figure out how to win games.”





Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

