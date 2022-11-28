A Year After Conditioning Issue, Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Among League Leaders in Minutes

Only Kevin Durant has played more minutes than Lowry this season

Last summer Miami Heat team president Pat Riley made an effort to call out guard Kyle Lowry over his poor conditioning.

Riley didn't hold back words.

"The bottom line with me and for me as far as hoping you can get the most out of a player … is that you have to be in world class shape, you just have to be," Riley said in early June.

So far, Lowry has answered Riley's challenge. Lowry has played 763 minutes, which is second to only Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (768).

“I can’t say enough about Kyle Lowry, and that’s why he has that reputation that he does, as a winner,” coach Erik Spoelstra said recently. “He’s dealing with his stuff, too, and he’s just, ‘I’m available, Coach. Whatever you need from me. If you need me to play 48, I’ll play 48.’ "

9 Gallery 9 Images

Lowry's effort has been so vital because of the Heat's injuries. Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson have all missed extended period, leaving Lowry to keep things afloat.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Caleb Martin becomes offensive X-Factor. CLICK HERE

Max Strus back in the flow after injury. CLICK HERE

Tyler Herro impacting in more ways than scoring. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com