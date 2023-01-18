Former star wide receiver Antonio Brown recently resurfaced when he posted a sexually provocative image on Snapchat.

The photo featured the mother of Brown's children, Chelsie Kyriss, who was reasonably upset with Brown’s actions. His account was suspended and the photo has been removed.

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler and Brown were friends in the past but they have went separate directions since the two would support and work out together.

Some fans even believed Butler would follow the same problematic path as Brown. Butler was labeled a troublesome player since he was with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He has proven the opposite. Butler led Miami to the Finals in 2020 and nearly in 2022. He is the most acclaimed Heat player since Dwyane Wade left in 2019, with Butler establishing himself as a superstar leader in Miami.

That's not the case for Brown, a Miami native whose issues have plummeted since the two were close. Brown was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders because of his antics. He was then released and signed by the New England Patriots only to get cut after sexual harassment allegations. Brown played a total of one game between Oakland and New England.

Brown signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reuniting with Tom Brady. They won the Super Bowl in 2021 but Brown was released after infamously taking off his equipment in the middle of a game against the New York Jets. Since, Brown has constantly attacked Brady despite the effort made to help him.

Heat fans should appreciate Butler took a different route than Brown.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Heat unable to catch up to Hawks' fast start. CLICK HERE

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to loss to Hawks. CLICK HERE

ESPN analysts throw shade at Heat. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.