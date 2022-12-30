As He Turns 38, Here's A Look At LeBron James' Top Moments With Miami Heat

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James turns 38 today. In his 20-year career, he spent four of them with the Miami Heat.

Here are his best five moments with the Heat:

1. James has monster game against the Boston Celtics

In Game 6 of the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals, James shut down critics who claimed he wasn’t a “clutch player”. In a hostile environment and with the series on the line, he put the team on his back and pushed them to a Game 7. He scored 41 points in the first three quarters and finished with 45. He also held Paul Pierce, one of the best clutch performers, to nine points on 22 percent shooting.

"In an environment like this, you want to have a big game," James said after the game. "I wanted to be there for my teammates, no matter what was going on throughout the course of the game."

2. LeBron wins first championship

After defeating the Celtics, the Heat faced the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Finals. James averaged 28 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, leading the Heat to victory in five games.

"I'm happy now that eight years later, nine years later since I've been drafted, that I can finally say that I'm a champion, and I did it the right way," James said. "I didn't shortcut anything. You know, I put a lot of hard work and dedication in it, and hard work pays off. It's a great moment for myself."

6 Gallery 6 Images

3. James returned to Cleveland for the first time

On Dec. 2, 2010, James played against his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, for the first time. He scored 38 points in a Heat blowout victory.

The return was something he will never forget. Not only was he showered with boos every time he touched the ball but the arena required extra security due to the hostility.

“It’s nothing personal,” he said after the game. “It’s a basketball game. And I had to maintain my focus no matter what’s said or what’s done throughout that game.” I was just trying to keep a clear head about it. I understand their frustration,” he said. “I understand things could have been a little bit different this summer for both sides. But I’m moving on.”

4. James had a huge Game 7 to win second straight championship

When James won his first championship, spectators wondered if he could do it again. Well, he did. This time, it wasn’t as easy. After Ray Allen's 3-pointer helped keep the Heat alive in Game 6, James led the way in Game 7 with a game-high 37 points.

5. James' career night against the Charlotte Bobcats

On Mar. 3, 2014, a masked James scored a career-high 61 points, a franchise record. He made eight 3-pointers.

"I felt pretty good in the first half but halftime can always kind of derail things and slow things up," James said. "But I was able to get things going once again in the third quarter and I knew it could be one of those nights.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Jimmy Butler explains where his defensive tenacity came from. CLICK HERE

Why is Tyler Herro so good in the clutch? CLICK HERE

LeBron James unsure how many years he will play. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson. You can also check out his personal blog https://allball30.wordpress.com