Baby No. 2 Arrives For Miami Heat's Tyler Herro

Herro and his girlfriend Katya Elise Henry had their second child Thursday

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was already expected to miss Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks because of injury.

Turns out, the off time came at the perfect time. Herro's girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry gave birth to their second child. The son was named Harlem.

Photo Courtesy of Instagram

The popular couple has dated since 2020. They also have a daughter, Zya Elise Herro, who was born in September of 2021. Elise Henry gained popularity as an Instagram model while Herro is among the league's budding stars.

Last season he was named the Sixth Man of the Year and is one of the Heat's key cogs this year. He is averaging 21.2 points a game. Herro is dealing with an Achilles injury now and it is unknown when he returns to the lineup.

The Heat are back in action Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks

