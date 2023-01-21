Bam Adebayo Should Take A Page From Joel Embiid's Playbook

Embiid, an MVP candidate, says teams can't win with post players in today's NBA

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid recently said the NBA is no longer about big men playing in the post.

Embiid has gradually moved his game to the perimeter, turning into one of the league's top players. He is averaging 33.6 points and among those in the conversation for regular season MVP. His evolution could be the next stage for Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo.

“It’s funny when you’ve got these old guys always talking about posting up, 'you need to spend time in the paint,' and all that stuff," Embiid said. "You can’t win this way anymore. It’s not the fricking 90s or 80s like it used to be. So, they must not have any basketball IQ.”

The Heat are already trying to find ways to get Adebayo involved outside the post. Although he leads the league in points in the paint, the plan is for him to eventually become a player like Embiid.

“We ultimately want to get Bam involved as much as possible,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “We can’t get the ball to him enough. And that’s not just clearing out a side of the floor and trying to post him up. It takes a collaboration. There has to be a synchronicity of pick-and-roll basketball. But we don’t want to go too many possessions where we haven’t tried to get him the ball.”

