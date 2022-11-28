Caleb Martin Becomes Miami Heat's Meme King

Heat fans have flooded social media with memes to pay respect to Martin's success this season

Memes have become extremely popular on social media, particularly when it comes to sports.

One of the players in the NBA who has been getting lots of attention in this area lately is Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin. The Heat's Twitter account even started a collection of the hilarious takes on Martin's success this season.

After starting just 16 games the previous three seasons, Martin has found his way into the rotation for good. And he hasn’t disappointed. He has scored at least 20 points in three straight games. After the Heat's victory against the Atlanta Hawks Sunday, coach Erik Spoelstra went far as saying Martin is the team's X-Factor on offense.

Part of the reason Martin is so effective lately is he's playing more small forward, his natural position, because of Jimmy Butler's absence. Martin has played power forward all season.

Most of the memes that made the Internet have been a little extreme but some are on point. He isn’t on the MVP ladder but he has played a strong role in the Heat's three-game winning streak.

Martin has gone from undrafted to meme sensation. The hits are expected to keep coming long as he continues to play well.

