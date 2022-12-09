Could Stanley Johnson Become The Miami Heat's Next League G League Project?

The former lottery pick signed with the Heat's G League affiliate in Sioux Falls

The 2015 NBA draft was an unmemorable one for the Miami Heat.

They chose Justise Winslow at No. 10, thinking they had a cornerstone player. Winslow never panned out because the Heat were unable to play him consistently at one position.

After being traded in 2020, Winslow has bounced around the league. Seven years after the draft, the Heat may have another opportunity to benefit from it.

On Thursday, the Heat's G League affiliate in Sioux Falls signed small forward Stanley Johnson, who was chosen at No. 8 in 2015. Like Winslow, Johnson has struggled to find a home.

Since being drafted by the Detroit Pistons, he's had short NBA stints with New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers. He averaged 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists, making 27 starts in 48 appearances with the Lakers last season.

The Heat have previously struck gold in the G League, including Hassan Whiteside, Tyler Johnson, Derrick Jones Jr., Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Kendrick Nunn.

Still, it's not a guarantee the Heat will pursue Johnson. If they sign him, it would put them in the luxury tax.

