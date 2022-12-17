Do The Miami Heat Make A Play For Russell Westbrook?

Westbrook is proving he can still be a valuable addition to a roster

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook made a reporter asked the twice.

When a question asked mentioned he was the NBA's career triple-double leader, Westbrook simply said, "Say it again?"

It was his way of saying he's an accomplished player and there's plenty left in his tank. Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds in the Lakers' victory against the Denver Nuggets.

"I live for these moments," said Westbrook, who became the first Lakers player to have two triple-doubles off the bench in the same season. "That's why I play basketball, to see others do well."

Many have written off Westbrook because of his declining play the past few seasons but he could be a player the Miami Heat a look at after the trade deadline in February. He is reportedly on the Heat's radar should the Lakers buy out his contract.

Westbrook is averaging 14.7 points, 7.6 assists and 6.1 rebounds and still able to produce.

“this has to be the most COMPLETE game that Russ has played in a Lakers uniform tonight," ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins tweeted. "The Brodie is putting on a damn Clinic on both ends of the floor!!! Carry the hell on…”

The Lakers may have second thoughts about moving Westbrook because of his play of late, but the Heat should at least take a look if things don't improve by February.

