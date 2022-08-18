Skip to main content

Does Sending Duncan Robinson To Chicago For Nikola Vucevic Make Sense?

One NBA exec says the trade is a possibility

When the Miami Heat signed forward Duncan Robinson to a five-year, $90-million contract it was met with some skepticism. 

After Robinson lost his spot in the starting lineup last season, his name has been mentioned in several trade rumors. According to Heavy.com, one league executive thinks a possibility could be exchanging Robinson for Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Vucevic. 

“There are not a lot of teams actively looking for big guys now, especially frontline big guys,” the executive said. “I think once the season gets going, if there is an injury, maybe that gets revisited. But probably the only team — and we’d have to see how things shake out there — is Miami. They wanted to make a big move, and they did not, not yet.”

The executive explained the deal in detail. 

“The Bulls had some interest in Duncan Robinson before and if the Heat really wanted Vuc, that could be the basis of a deal, Vuc for Robinson,” the exec said. “The Heat would have to add [Omer] Yurtseven, give Chicago a big guy to work with. And the Bulls would probably want them to take back Tony Bradley just to have a little more money under the tax in case they want to add a guy.”

