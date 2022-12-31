Duncan Robinson Passes Tim Hardaway’s Franchise Record for 3-Pointers by a Miami Heat Player

Robinson’s three triples Friday night set him as the Heat’s all-time leader for total 3-pointers made.

Duncan Robinson’s rise to prominence in the NBA is due to his sharpshooting.

He was an undrafted Division III player coming out of the University of Michigan in 2018. Now, he is the Miami Heat’s franchise leader in 3-point field goals, setting the record against the Denver Nuggets Friday night with nine points on 3 of 7 shooting from the arc.

“You wanna do it in a win for sure,” Robinson said. “But I feel very fortunate and blessed to get it. A lot of people contributed to it, not just myself. So I’m grateful for that and I’ll take a second to just appreciate it.”

His 807 3-pointers passed Hall of Famer Tim Hardaway’s previous record of 806. Coach Erik Spoelstra spoke about Robinson accomplishing this feat in the postgame interview.

“It’s not nothing,” Spoelstra said. “It’s pretty remarkable what he’s been able to do and how much he’s had to overcome with a different path to get to this point. I’m happy for him and I know Tim is happy for him too.”

Not only did he set the franchise record but he did so in 102 less games than Hardaway. Robinson became the fastest player in league history to make 200, 300, 400, 500, 600, 700 and 800 career 3-pointers. He signed a five-year, $90 million contract in 2021 with $80 million guaranteed.

As well as Robinson has shot the ball, some fans worry he may be too one-dimensional to stay prominent in the NBA. He has gotten a lot of criticism from Heat fans for his lack of defensive play and inability to consistently score. For now though, fans were happy to see him obtain this record Friday night.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from Friday's loss to Denver Nuggets. CLICK HERE

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to loss to Nuggets. CLICK HERE

LeBron James unsure how many years he will play. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.