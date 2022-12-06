Dwyane Wade Hung Out Until 5 A.M. And Still Performed At Peak Level In 2006 NBA Finals

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade had one of the best NBA Finals performance in history in 2006.

Wade was named Finals MVP after averaging 34.7 points, 7.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds, leading the Heat to their first championship in franchise history.

In a recent interview with former Heat player Dorrell Wright, Wade provided an admission of he was still enjoying the South Florida nightlife while playing in the Finals.

He said he partied all night and was able to put up those big numbers.

“Being able to stay out to 5AM and still score 40 for noon game [laughing emojis],” Wade said on The Players’ Tribune’s “Text Message Talk Show with Dorell Wright” when asked about his “favorite or unknown” moments in the 2006 Heat season. “But for real, just being on a team with dudes I grew up watching. Like we played with Shaq, Zo, GP, AWalk [Antoine Walker], White Chocolate bro. Legends!!!!”

