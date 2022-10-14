Dwyane Wade's Attempt At Humor Displays The Longevity Of LeBron James

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was only trying to be funny.

Back in 2011, the Heat's Big Three era of Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh were gearing up for their second training camp together. After practice, James had a few bags of ice on his knees making sure he would be fresh for the next day.

He was 27 at the time, so Wade felt the need to poke fun.

"What are you doing," Wade says. "What is it all that? You got all this ice on you like you 35."

What was meant as a joke is the reason James is still going strong 11 years later. Now at 38, his longevity is a product of the willingness to take care of his body at all time. Reports have said he spends $1.5 million on training.

It has led to James playing at peak level because the amount of time he puts in. Last year 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists. At some point during season No. 20, he will surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

