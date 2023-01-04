Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 3: Boston Celtics Dealt A Bad Loss To Shorthanded Oklahoma City

The Thunder blew out the Celtics despite playing without leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The NBA’s best team was slowed by one of the worst teams in the West that was playing without its leading scorer.

The Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the Boston Celtics 150-117 while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was sidelined with an illness. Five Thunder players recorded 20-plus points, including Tre Mann's 21.

“I just think we’ve got great players and great people," Mann said. “Guys who don’t really care who gets the credit.”

Jaylen Brown scored 29 points for the Celtics while Jayson Tatum had 27.

NEXT THUNDER GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Jan. 10 at Miami

NEXT CELTICS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Jan. 24 at Miami

OTHER NOTES:

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a knee injury and delivered an epic performance.

He scored a career-high 55 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Washington Wizards 123-113. He also had 10 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals.

“I want to get in a position ... that my game is boring,” Antetokounmpo said. “I just do what I do and people don't talk about it because it becomes boring — I do it every single night. That's what I want to do. I want other people to feel like my game is boring. But I don't get bored. The greats — the best players — never get bored. They go out there and they always give their best any given night.”

Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 points for the Wizards while Bradley Beal had only eight points.

NEXT BUCKS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Jan. 12 at Miami

NEXT WIZARDS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Apr. 17 in Washington

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to win against Clippers. CLICK HERE

Skip Bayless gives tasteless take on Damar Hamlin injury. CLICK HERE

Takeaways from the Heat's win against Clippers. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson. You can also check out his personal blog https://allball30.wordpress.com