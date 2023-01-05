Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 4: Brooklyn Nets' 12-Game Win Streak Snapped Against Chicago Bulls

After winning 12 straight games, the Brooklyn Nets finally had their streak snapped by the Chicago Bulls.

Kevin Durant scored 44 points to give him his third 40-point game of the season. Kyrie Irving had 25 points while Seth Curry scored 22 off the bench, including six 3-pointers. Both DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams scored 22 while Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 13 rebounds.

“They came to play,” Brooklyn coach Jacque Vaughn said. “They were pretty desperate to get a win, and we needed that same desperation.”

OTHER NOTES:

-Jalen Brunson had a career night. He scored a career-high 38 points to push the New York Knicks past the San Antonio Spurs 117-114. It was the ninth 30-point game of his career.

“Whatever it takes to win,” Brunson said. “I could have 38 or I could have three points. If we win that’s all I really care about.”

Julius Randle had 25 points and 13 rebounds. Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 26 points.

-The NBA’s most exciting player, Ja Morant, scored 23 points as the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Charlotte Hornets 131-107. Desmond Bane returned from injury management to record his first double-double of his career. He had 19 points and 11 rebounds. LaMelo Ball had 23 points and 12 assists while Terry Rozier had 21 points.

-With Darius Garland out for a third straight game, the Cleveland Cavaliers showed they can still be successful. Caris Levert scored 21 points as they beat the Phoenix Suns for a third straight win 90-88. But it was Evan Mobley, who hit the winning shot to end the game. After an epic 71-point performance on Monday, Donovan Mitchell scored 20.

“I really didn't have my legs tonight,” Mitchell said. “I was trying to will myself just to be solid.”

Chris Paul led the Suns with 25 points while Deandre Ayton had 15 points and 18 rebounds.

-The Orlando Magic broke a three-game losing streak as they beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115. All five starters scored in double-digits, led by Paolo Banchero's 25 points. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led OKC with 33 points after missing Tuesday's game with an illness.

-Without leading scorer Joel Embiid, who was out with a foot soreness, the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Indiana Pacers 129-126.

James Harden led the way with 26 points. Tobias Harris had 19 points and 10 rebounds. Buddy Hield scored 24 points while Tyrese Haliburton had 16 points and 12 assists.

-Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 30 points, 21 rebounds, and 10 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 1-4-101 victory against the Toronto Raptors in overtime.

It was his second triple-double of the season. Fred VanVleet recorded 28 points and 12 assists while Gary Trent had 22 points.

-Bojan Bogdanovic scored 29 points but it was Saddiq Bey’s catch-and-shoot 3-pointer that gave the Detroit Pistons a 122-119 win over the Golden State Warriors. Klay Thompson scored 30 points while Jordan Poole had 24.

-Four Atlanta Hawks players scored 20-plus points to beat the Sacramento Kings 120-117. The surge was led by John Collins, who also had 12 rebounds. The Kings also had four players finish with 20-plus points.

