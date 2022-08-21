ESPN Insider Says Donovan Mitchell's Price Tag Still Too High For The Miami Heat

When the NBA offseason began, one of the hot topics around the league was Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell's next team.

With training camp set to open in a month, one of the hot topics around the league is still Mitchell's next team. The Miami Heat were among the teams chasing Mitchell but they may not enough assets to pull off a deal.

ESPN inside Brian Windhorst recently said the Heat would be Mitchell's preferred destination.

"Donovan Mitchell would love to play in Miami," Windhorst said during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show last week. "I think the Heat would love to have him."

The question is this: Is that really a possibility? The Jazz have made it clear they want several first-round draft picks in exchange for Mitchell. The reality is the Heat don't have much to offer and have no interest in parting ways with center Bam Adebayo.

Windhorst said the New York Knicks have the best chance of landing Mitchell.

"The price tag on Donovan Mitchell is so high and there's only a couple teams that can really get into the bidding and the Knicks lead it," Windhorst said.

