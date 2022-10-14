Former Miami Heat Center Shaquille O'Neal Gives His Pick As The NBA's G.O.A.T

The debate will likely last until the end of time.

Who is the greatest basketball player off all-time? Or, as most like to call it, the G.O.A.T.

It is topic for fans, media and players. The latest to tackle the issue was former Miami Heat center Shaquille O'Neal. The debate usually comes down to two players: LeBron James or Michael Jordan.

O'Neal recently gave his answer on Jake Paul's podcast, IMPAULSIVE.

"I think the greatest player is Michael Jordan," O'Neal said.

O'Neal once said James could become the greatest if he surpassed Los Angeles Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the all-time scoring lists. James is set to accomplish that at some point this season. He is just 1,325 points from tying Abdul-Jabbar. James, who also played for the Heat, led them to two titles in four straight NBA Finals appearances.

Still, O'Neal is sticking with Jordan as the G.O.A.T.

“I agree LeBron’s LeBron is about to do something that hasn’t been done in a long time and I think he will move his name up there," O'Neal said. "But for me it’s always Dr. J [Julius Erving] and Michael Jordan.”

