Former Miami Heat Draft Pick Bol Bol Drawing Comparisons To Victor Wembanyama

Bol is a candidate to win the league's most improved player

The NBA is patiently awaiting the arrival of French phenom Victor Wembanyama next season.

He is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft. At 7-4, he possesses all the skills of a shooting and point guard. While teams wait, another player is showcasing those same skills.

Orlando Magic fourth-year forward Bol Bol is drawing comparisons to Wembanyama this season. The 7-2 Bol, who has a similar skills set, is averaging 13.5 points and 7.9 rebounds.

Some have already noted the similarities with Wembanyama.

“Everyone talks about the Victor dude from France,” Magic star Paolo Banchero told HoopsHype. “I’m not trying to compare them, but Bol’s 7-foot-2, shoots threes, brings it up the court, makes passes, and blocks shots. I feel like people kind of forget about him, but Bol’s a freak of nature.”

Bol is a strong candidate to win the league's Most Improved Player award. After three years with the Denver Nuggets, he is flourishing in Orlando.

“He’s unique,” Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant said. “He’s tough to deal with. You see his confidence growing by the game. He can pretty much do everything on the basketball court."

Bol is connected with the Heat because they originally drafted him with the No. 44 pick in 2019. Before fans knock the Heat for trading him, he was never meant to remain in Miami. The Heat had already agreed to swap picks with the Nuggets, so they essentially drafted the player Denver wanted.

The Heat eventually drafted KZ Okpala, who has since been traded to the Sacramento Kings.

