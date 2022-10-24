Former Miami Heat Player Calls Out His Philadelphia 76ers Teammates After Loss

The Philadelphis 76ers signed P.J. Tucker because they felt he was missing piece to win an NBA championship.

After three straight losses to start the season, Tucker voiced his displeasure with his teammates. The Sixers, who are considered title contenders, and the Orlando Magic are the only winless teams in the Eastern Conference.

“I’ve been through these and we’re not ready yet, honestly,” head coach Doc Rivers said after losing to the San Antonio Spurs. “We’re just not. We’re not ready to win yet. You can feel that, and so we’ve got a lot of work to do. It’s almost like we played these first two games hard, competed, and then felt like, ‘OK, now we can win some games.’ You’ve still got to go out and earn the game."

After the game, Tucker let his teammates have it.

“Tuck was yelling that after the game, and he was right," Rivers said. "No one’s just going to give you a win. You have to go get it — and you have to do it a lot. Every night. You can’t pick and choose when you’re going to show up. And right now that’s what we’re doing.”

