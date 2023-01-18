Former Miami Heat Player Ronny Turiaf Says Los Angeles Lakers Always Have A Chance Long As LeBron James Is Around

Former NBA player Ronny Turiaf knows all about playing alongside LeBron James.

In 2012, he was a member of the James-led Miami Heat that defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder for the championship. So he is well aware of James' capabilities. Even though the Los Angeles Lakers are struggling, Turiaf says it's too early to count them out solely because of James.

“Anytime you have LeBron James on your team, you have a chance to win,” Turiaf said in a recent interview Basketball Insiders. “I truly believe that, so I’m excited about him.”

Turiaf, who only played that one season with the Heat, detailed his experiences playing with James. Turiaf averaged three points and four rebounds in Miami before signing with the Los Angeles Clippers in the offseason.

“When you’re playing with a significant player of that stature, your life becomes easier," Turiaf said. "LeBron is someone that can make everybody’s life easier around him. As long as you respect the spot, you know what you’re supposed to do, deliver on the tangible that you’re able to do, you’ll have a good time. I think it’s interesting that you worded the question with an obstacle.”

