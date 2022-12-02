Former Miami Heat Teammates Shaquille O'Neal And Alonzo Mourning Help Refurbish Court In Overtown
Shaquille O'Neal and Alonzo Mourning teamed together to help the Miami Heat win a championship in 2006.
Now, they are on the same team again. The two are helping refurbish a basketball at the Overtown Youth Center in Miami as part of a $20-million project that also includes adding a charter school. A story in USA Today detailed their efforts.
Here's what each had to say:
Mourning: “I was given the greatest gift to be able to live, and I was able to come back and play again, and able to live a productive life by somebody giving me a part of their body. I was blessed to the fullest. We want to live this life with purpose, and that purpose is helping somebody else get ahead.”
O'Neal: “A lot of big-time people, especially on the gram [Instagram], flashing what they got. Take care of the kids in your area. If we had the ability to take care of kids in 50 states, we’d do it. So, this will be a start.”
MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES
Jimmy Butler expected back Friday against Celtics. CLICK HERE
Jae Crowder once again linked with the Heat. CLICK HERE
Haywood Highsmith stating his case to stay in rotation. CLICK HERE
For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE
If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6
Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.
TWITTER: @ShandelRich
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here
Subscribe to our YouTube channel here
For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com