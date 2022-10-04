Skip to main content

General Manager Poll Poll Picks Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra As Top Coach In NBA

The is the second straight year Spoelstra has earned the distinction

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has long been considered among the league's best at his position. 

On Tuesday, he was recognized for it. A poll of NBA general managers by NBA.com chose Spoelstra as the league's best coach. He received 52 percent of the votes. He was also the choice last season. 

Spoelstra led the Heat to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference a year ago. The Heat lost in the seven games to the Boston Celtics in the conference finals. Spoelstra led the Heat to consecutive NBA championships in 2012 and 2013 during the LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh era. The Heat also made the Finals in 2020, losing in six games to the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Here's the entire poll: 

1. Erik Spoelstra, Miami – 52%
2. Steve Kerr, Golden State – 22%
T-3. Gregg Popovich, San Antonio – 7%
T-3. Monty Williams, Phoenix – 7%
5. Tyronn Lue, LA Clippers – 5%
» Also receiving votes: Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee; Taylor Jenkins, Memphis

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. 

