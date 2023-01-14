Has Kyle Lowry Become The Miami Heat's Most Scrutinized Player?

Plenty fans have taken aim at Lowry for his inconsistent play this season

The four most often criticized Miami Heat players are arguably Udonis Haslem, Dewayne Dedmon, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry.

Fans have their reasons.

They say Haslem takes up a roster spot that could belong to a developmental player. With Dedmon, it's his lack of ability. For Robinson, it's the $90-million contract with less production from when he was a breakout player.

And then there's Lowry, the veteran point guard who has battled inconsistency this season. He's became a focal point for criticism recently for two reasons. First, Gabe Vincent has played well during Lowry's absence this week. Secondly, Lowry's name recently was involved in trade speculation that would free salary cap space.

It immediately opened the floodgates on social media.

Lowry won't play for a third straight game Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks because of knee issues. The fans see other problems with Lowry, mainly his weight and conditioning. It only got more magnified after the younger Vincent had 28 points in Thursday's win against the Bucks.

There's also the recent report by USA Today's Jeff Zillgit saying the Heat were looking to dump Lowry's salary at the trade deadline.

"The Heat are notoriously tight-lipped about their plans," Zillgitt wrote. But around the league, it’s believed the Heat are willing to shed Kyle Lowry’s contract, which pays him $29.6 million in 2023-24. The Heat, who reached the Finals in 2020 and the conference finals last season, are 21-20 and in eighth place. Lowry is another player who has been linked to a potential deal with the Lakers, and Minnesota sending D’Angelo Russell to Miami for Lowry would net the Heat an expiring contract."

So look for it to be an interesting next few weeks for Lowry.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to Thursday's win against Bucks. CLICK HERE

Takeaways from the Heat's win against Bucks. CLICK HERE

Meyers Leonard gets a workout with the Lakers. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com