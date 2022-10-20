How To Watch Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics, Betting Line, Etc
Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET
Where: FTX Arena
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Betting line: Celtics -1.5
VITALS: : The Heat and Celtics meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Boston won the series, 2-1, after Miami won it the previous year. The Heat are 51-78 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 29-37 in home games and 22-41 in road games. ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Celtics, Danilo Gallinari (knee) and Robert Williams (knee) are out.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Kyle Lowry
C Bam Adebayo
F Caleb Martin
F Jimmy Butler
CELTICS
F Jayson Tatum
F Jaylen Brown
C Al Horford
G Derrick White
G Marcus Smart
QUOTABLE
Heat guard Max Strus on adjusting: "I think we're trying to play a little faster," Strus said. "Even though we return a lot of guys, it's still different lineups, different guys playing together, getting to know each other again. It'll take a little bit of time but it will click faster once we start playing more games."
