How To Watch Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls, Betting Line, Etc

The Chicago Bulls play at the Miami Heat Wednesday at FTX Arena.

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -6.5

VITALS: Entering tonight, Miami has recorded a 15-7 (.682) all-time record when opening the season at home, including seven-straight wins, the third-longest active streak in the NBA. The HEAT have not lost a season opener at home since 2007. Additionally, Miami’s .682 season opening home win percentage ties the seventh-highest in NBA history (minimum 10 games). Tonight marks as just the third time Miami will open a season against the Bulls, as the teams have split the previous two openers (2006 and 2013) with the Heat as the defending champions in both prior occurrences. Additionally, all three openers against Chicago will have taken place in Miami. Miami will open the season with four consecutive home games, the longest streak of home games to start a season in team history ... For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) is out. For the Bulls, Lonzo Ball (knee), Alex Caruso (calf) is probable and Zach LaVine (knee) is questionable. 

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Duncan Robinson

BULLS 

F Patrick Williams 

F DeMar DeRozan

C Nikola Vucevic

G Zach LaVine

G Ayo Dosunmu

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the start of the season: “Yeah, we already look different. And that’s the thing when we started talking about this in June and July and August, and as a staff as we were preparing. I think it would have been easy for all of us just to say, ‘Let’s run it back and let’s do the exact same things. And we went through the laborious process of starting with a blank sheet of paper. And let’s act like we don’t know any of that and let’s try to figure out a plan, and let’s be open to see where this can go.”

